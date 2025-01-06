Horrible NFL team already trying to steal from Sean Payton's Broncos staff

The Denver Broncos have had plenty of success as a team over the last couple of seasons, and since starting 1-6 last year to begin the Sean Payton era, they have gone 17-10 and have ended a nine-year playoff drought. Along with the team success comes the typical vulture mentality of the NFL where everyone wants a piece of what's working.

Sean Payton's staff is understandably going to start getting picked over, starting with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is apparently being requested to interview with the New York Jets. The Jets have been arguably the biggest dumpster fire in the NFL the last two years outside of Cleveland, and given how things went in Joseph's first head coaching opportunity in Denver, it might be a situation he wants to steer clear of.

The news of Joseph being a candidate for the Jets was initially reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The New York Jets put in a request to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coach job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2025

Broncos DC Vance Joseph should pass on potential Jets HC job

You will only get so many opportunities to be a head coach in the NFL, so it would be understandable if Vance Joseph were eager to take the next opportunity given to him. However, the current state of the New York Jets is something he may want to think twice about.

Meddling/unstable ownership which has been horrendous for the people making the football decisions? Check.

Quarterback issues? Check.

Roster rebuild incoming? Check.

Don't currently have a general manager? Check.

The New York Jets are casting a wide net to get fresh eyes on the organization including soliciting the help of a number of former NFL employees who have formed part of the staff of The 33rd Team, a media publication. They have interviewed the likes of Rex Ryan and Mike Vrabel at this point and don't currently have a general manager.

The Jets are going to be left picking up the pieces from the Aaron Rodgers era after this season as players have allegedly threatened to ask for a trade if the team decides to move forward with Rodgers for another year.

It will be a great opportunity for Vance Joseph to interview with the Jets and brush up on that aspect of his "game", but beyond that, there's no doubt that this is a job opportunity he should turn down if it gets that far. Why?

Joseph has a great gig right now in Denver, and his value isn't likely to diminish anytime soon. The Broncos have the rare benefit of roster continuity next season and Joseph has implemented his scheme fully over the last two years in Denver. It was always assumed that the Broncos could be a stepping stone for Joseph as he pursued another head coaching opportunity, but for Joseph, it has to be the right opportunity.

When he took the Denver job back in 2017, he inherited a great defense on paper but he also inherited a team with ownership issues, quarterback issues, and the need for a complete roster overhaul. Joseph's first head coaching stint was unfair to him, to say the least. If you don't think it was unfair, I think it's fair to say it was unreasonably difficult, at the very least.

I won't go so far as to say that Joseph has a "cushy" gig in Denver right now but his unit just set a franchise record and led the NFL with 63 sacks this year. They were top five in scoring defense, and it stands to reason that his unit is only going to get better next year.

Which means his head coaching candidacy could be even stronger in 2026. Joseph is well-respected around the league for his leadership skills and there's no greater example of that than the fact that he returned to Denver in a lesser role despite how things went as a head coach just a handful of years ago.

He will get more opportunities and the Jets are one he should pass on.