Disgraced former Broncos' CB resurfaces with the most fitting team imaginable

The Denver Broncos have definitely made some questionable moves from time to time, and one of their worst ones just signed with a team. The Broncos took some amazing strides in the 2024 NFL Season, but it was not without some drama.

The team limped out to an 0-2 start after two bad losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, this team then won 10 of their final 15 games to get into the playoffs as the seventh and final seed.

Anyway, the team is much better on paper now than they were at any point in 2024. One of their biggest additions was first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron, who also joins Talanoa Hufanga as the new players in the secondary. Well, a former Broncos' CB who got run out of town just resurfaced with the most fitting team you can think of.

Levi Wallace just signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Levi Wallace signed with the Denver Broncos last offseason but ended up getting cut after 13 games due to poor play, and I think we all remember how bad he was against the Cleveland Browns.

Veteran CB Levi Wallace, most recently with the #Broncos, is signing with #Jaguars today, source said. Some veteran help. pic.twitter.com/7IfTMvdJoE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2025

Wallace signed with the Jaguars but has definitely fallen off over the past few seasons. In 2024 with the Broncos, Wallace allowed 20 receptions on 30 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown. His passer rating allowed was a whopping 106.4.

Another interesting tidbit here is that former Broncos' CB Ronald Darby was actually on the Jaguars in 2024, and he allowed a 120 passer rating when in coverage. It seems like Jacksonville is where cornerbacks go to confirm how washed-up they are.

We'll see if Levi Wallace can bounce back in 2025, but the latest film teams have on him is just downright awful. Wallace just isn't a good player anymore and may endure the same fate with the Jags as he did the Denver Broncos.