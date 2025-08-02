Ranking the Denver Broncos' offseason moves after Zach Allen's extension

Zach Allen just got paid by the Denver Broncos on a four-year extension. Let's rank the team's offseason moves after this latest one. It's safe to say that the Denver Broncos have gotten to work this offseason.

They have spent a ton of money but have also not thrown a ton of money around. Many of the contracts they have handed out this offseason have actually been team-friendly, and Zach Allen's is another really solid deal by the team's front office.

Allen is now under contract for another five seasons with Denver, and he's actually played every year of his NFL career with Vance Joseph as his defensive coordinator. Let's power rank the Broncos' offseason moves after Allen's extension.

Let's rank the Denver Broncos' offseason moves after Zach Allen's extension

5. Talanoa Hufanga signing

Talanoa Hufanga has a perfect skillset to complement Brandon Jones on the backend, and Denver upgrading from PJ Locke III to Hufanga might be one of the biggest upgrades any team made at any position this offseason, but he does come with a recent injury history.

4. JK Dobbins signing

JK Dobbins was a later signing in free agency for the Denver Broncos, as he did not sign until June, but he's averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his career and is actually an underrated player. Dobbins also averages over 1,000 yards per 17-game season despite missing so much time.

3. Dre Greenlaw signing

Dre Greenlaw does come with an injury history, but he's an elite linebacker when on the field. He has been a tad bit banged-up this offseason but should enter 2025 fully healthy. Greenlaw was a key signing for Denver and is an absolute tone-setter.

2. Evan Engram signing

For years, the Denver Broncos have had bottom-tier production from their TE room, so them being able to sign Evan Engram and kind of steal him away from the Los Angeles Chargers makes this move the second-best of their offseason.

1. Zach Allen's extension

Zach Allen's extension is absolutely the Broncos' best move of the 2025 NFL Offseason. He plays a hugely important position and was the best pass-rusher in the NFL last year. He led the league with 40 QB hits and got to the QB at an insane pace. It's so rare to see an interior DL player notch 40 QB hits. Even the great Aaron Donald did it just once. Zach Allen is a rare, special player.