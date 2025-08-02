Broncos' Super Bowl window just got a lot bigger with Zach Allen's extension

The Denver Broncos extended Zach Allen on Saturday morning, and this move only widens their Super Bowl window. This was another stellar offseason move by the Broncos' front office.

They've continued the trend of making an all-in push this offseason, and whether you look at it from the lens of free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft, or their recent contract extensions, it is abundantly clear that the Broncos are trying to make a run here.

When the team embarked on their 2025 NFL Offseason, they showed a ton of belief in their young QB and what they were building. Denver is now putting themselves atop the NFL world and taking care of their own players.

The Denver Broncos have opened this Super Bowl window in a major way

The Broncos are just firing on all cylinders this offseason, but this latest deal for Zach Allen is just another 'push' open of the team's Super Bowl window. Allen scored a four-year deal worth over $100 million:

Another deal in Denver: Broncos are signing All-Pro DL Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million deal that includes $69.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN sources.



Allen was entering the last year of his deal, but no longer. pic.twitter.com/XTzKmLqp0G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2025

Folks, this is exactly what a team going all-in does. They are aggressive but calculated in free agency, and Denver was just that with their deals for Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. All three players are top-10 at their respective positions but do come with injury concerns.

Denver did not overpay for any of them and actually did get some team-friendly deals out of these signings. JK Dobbins was another stellar signing for virtually nothing, and they've since turned their attention to taking care of some of their own players.

Both Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen have now signed three contracts in the NFL. Sutton got his third from the Broncos with his recently extension, and Allen got his second. Overall, the Broncos could ride into the 2025 NFL Season without getting another deal done, but you have to wonder if Nik Bonitto is up next.

The Broncos are firmly in a Super Bowl window, and this latest extension for Zach Allen is further proof of that.