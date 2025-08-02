Broncos should hope Micah Parsons doesn't get traded to these teams

Stud pass rusher Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys requested a trade. Let's hope the Denver Broncos aren't impacted by this. While star players making a trade request doesn't always work out, this could be different.

Micah Parsons has 52.5 sacks over his first four years with the Dallas Cowboys and is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL. There is a legitimate chance that he simply does not get traded, but there is always a chance that he does.

And if the Denver Broncos aren't going to make that move, let's hope that these three teams also don't end up with him, as it would be a nightmare.

The Denver Broncos should hope Micah Parsons doesn't end up on these teams

Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos obviously play the Los Angeles Chargers twice a year, and LA could use another pass rusher. They did swing a trade for Khalil Mack a few years ago and could be a team looking to make a splash move to try and get over the hump. As of now, the Broncos and Chargers honestly feel pretty evenly-matched, so a trade like this would throw LA over Denver for the time being.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are absolutely a team to keep an eye out for in the 2025 NFL Season, as they have all the makings of being a breakout team. While the Broncos and Patriots don't square off in 2025, the Pats could definitely make a push for a Wild Card spot, and if the Broncos aren't winning the AFC West, they'll have to settle for a Wild Card spot, but Micah Parsons on the Pats could make things very interesting in that potential race.

Tennessee Titans

The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. As we know, and this is something that Sean Payton has said, having a good defense is one of the best friends of a quarterback in today's NFL. The Titans do have a solid defense on paper, but could be huge players for Micah Parsons if they are wanting to make an early push around Cam Ward.

While the Broncos would still likely beat the Titans in Week 1 with Parsons in the picture, he would present yet another wrinkle in this sneaky-good Tennessee defense.