Why the Denver Broncos must immediately trade for Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons just requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, and the Denver Broncos have to make the trade. This is a major piece of news dropping on Friday, and it just goes to show you how crazy the NFL can be.

The Broncos have gotten to work rewarding some of their own players with deals like Courtland Sutton, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain II, Jonathon Cooper, and others. It's clear that this front office is serious about making a deep playoff run in 2025 and beyond.

Well, with Micah Parsons wanting out of Dallas, the Denver Broncos have a glaring reason to make the deal.

The Denver Broncos being in an all-in window makes this trade obvious

Folks, the Denver Broncos are in an all-in window and have a great roster, but their roster can take the next step with Parsons rushing next to Jonathon Cooper, perhaps. In a potential deal for Parsons, the Broncos would surely have to include Nik Bonitto in the package.

It would then likely also cost additional draft capital, but that's the cost of doing business with a top-tier player like Parsons. The veteran pass rusher is four years into the NFL and has made four Pro Bowls and has also been named to two All-Pro squads.

He's got 52.5 sacks in his four years in the NFL and is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate every single season. When you think about Denver being able to get over the hump and being able to make a Super Bowl run, a major trade like this might need to be made.

While it may seem crazy, the Denver Broncos are in a win-now window. They've invested top-dollar into the positions that matter and have a stud quarterback on his rookie deal. This trade makes a mountain of sense for that singular reason.