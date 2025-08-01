Micah Parsons update could give Broncos the perfect all-in trade opportunity

The Denver Broncos may have the perfect opportunity to make an all-in trade, as a top-tier pass rusher has just requested a trade. The NFL is a funky league at times. Between the top-dollar contracts handed out, other players struggle to get the deals they deserve.

Fortunately, the Denver Broncos have not messed around with their own players. Former draft picks like Patrick Surtain, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper have all earned long-term deals from the team.

Well, there is an NFC team that just hit another level of dysfunction with some major news breaking on Friday.

Micah Parsons just officially requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys

Yep that Micah Parsons just requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys:

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

While the Dallas Cowboys may or may not trade him, could the Broncos swing in and make things easier for Dallas? Perhaps. The Broncos should absolutely pick up the phone and make a trade for the stud pass rusher right now.

In fact, they could offer Nik Bonitto and a future draft pick in return for Parsons. Would that be a good deal? Well, if you think about it, not only does Bonitto not yet have a deal from the Denver Broncos, but he's honestly not as good, so Denver could sweeten the deal by throwing a pick in return.

This may seem like another fairtale, homer trade, but with Denver in a much better spot and ready to contend, this could be the type of trade that throws them over the top. Parsons went just a few picks after Patrick Surtain II in the 2021 NFL Draft and has made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pros.

He has 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits in four years. Parsons averages 14.2 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits across a 17-game season. While Denver would likely have to pay at least $40 million per year for Parsons on an extension.

It's a steep price, but the Denver Broncos have the means to close this deal and make it work.