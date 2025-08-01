Broncos' Week 1 opposing QB offers brutal assessment of their offense

The Denver Broncos may have an easier Week 1 opponent in the Tennessee Titans. Top draft pick Cam Ward is their starting quarterback. And it's not like Ward was a first overall-caliber pick. The 2025 NFL Draft was not the deepest QB class, but Ward was the top prospect.

He fits into that 'raw, off-schedule' type of quarterback who does struggle to play within the structure of the offense at times. However, there is reason for optimism. One thing is for sure, though; the Titans aren't going to win many games in 2025. This team is rebuilding and may not compete for a playoff spot until 2026 or 2027.

Cam Ward is well into his first offseason as the Titans' QB, and the Denver Broncos' defense gets to tee-off on him and the offense in Week 1 in Denver. Well, Ward offered a brutal assessment of the team's unit thus far.

Tennessee Titans' QB Cam Ward calls his offense 'mid'

I guess if nothing else, you have to hand it to Ward for being aware of how the offense looks:

Cam Ward: “we’re very mid right now”



this is exactly what I want from a young QB



- high standards

- personal accountability

- LEADERSHIP



love this mindset pic.twitter.com/vCHMtYZov8 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 30, 2025

The thing here is that Week 1 isn't all that far away. Denver and Tennessee square off on September 7th, so while you may say that Cam Ward and the Titans still have some time to prepare, the Broncos' defense does as well.

It would be ideal for Denver to get their first win of the season in Week 1, as they have started out slow under Sean Payton. In 2023, they were a brutal 1-5, and they lost their first two games in the 2024 NFL Season.

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans could end up being something years down the line, but right now, it's time for the Denver Broncos to defend their turf and take care of business against a 'mid' offense.