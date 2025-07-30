Key Broncos' defender may see his starting job go up in smoke after latest update

The Denver Broncos should hope that a younger player emerges from the linebacker room, and the latest training camp update could indicate that much. Drew Sanders is out for about two months with a foot injury, and the broken thumb from Alex Singleton is going to keep him out for about a week.

This has obviously opened up opportunities for other players, and the Wednesday session for the Denver Broncos did seem to bring some encouragement at the position.

The Broncos' projected starting ILB duo of Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw might not be as set in stone as we think after this latest update.

Levelle Bailey had himself a day on Wednesday

Ryan Edwards' update from Day 7 of Denver Broncos training camp left a very glowing review of Levelle Bailey, one of the team's backup linebackers:

Day 7 of #Broncos training camp thoughts…



-3rd straight day of pads

-Vele and Que Robinson didn’t practice

-Levelle Bailey was EVERYWHERE today, playing with the 1s and 2s with Singleton and Sanders out. Multiple big time tackles and looked great in coverage. Might have a gem… — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) July 30, 2025

Bailey is just 24 years old and played in 10 games for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season. He racked up five total tackles. He did play in 147 special teams snaps, though. Denver signed him as an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Alex Singleton still might be in line to return to his starting role, you can't help but wonder if Levelle Bailey getting an extended look to make this decision quite hard for the Broncos. Bailey is obviously a higher ceiling player and is more athletic. There is simply more potential from him as a player than there is with Singleton at this point.

Yes, Singleton going down with this thumb injury is not ideal. but it could end up benefitting the Denver Broncos in the long-term if Levelle Bailey turns into a starting-caliber player. No matter who is starting at linebacker for the team in 2025, the unit has to pull through, or the entire defense is going to suffer big-time.