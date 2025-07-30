Courtland Sutton took less money on extension in ultimate team-player move

The Denver Broncos are truly lucky to have someone like Courtland Sutton on their roster, and this latest extension is proof of that. From 2018-2023, Courtland Sutton had done nothing but lose in the NFL. He caught passes from a plethora of incompetent quarterbacks but was able to experience some winning in 2024.

Sutton just signed his third contract with the Denver Broncos since being drafted back in 2018. It was a four-year, $92 million deal, but the deal contains just $27 million in new guarantees. He still has $14 million in previous guarantees, so in total, the veteran receiver has $41 million in guaranteed money.

Anyway, getting just $27 million in new money does seem quite low, doesn't it? Well, it is, and it seems like Courtland Sutton himself purposely took less money to keep the band together

Courtland Sutton just made the ultimate team-player move with the Denver Broncos

Here is Courtland Sutton on his contract extension via Sean Keeler of The Denver Post:

“It wasn’t about me,” the Broncos’ veteran receiver told me after practice Tuesday at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. “At the end of the day, yes, we work in a business of compensation. “(There’s) talent in that locker room, guys that are coming up, that are trying to get their second contract. I was blessed to be able to get my third. They put the work in just the same way as I have. And some of those guys have more accolades than I have when it comes to the NFL side of things … and to be able to sign the deal that we did, it gives us a chance to keep those guys around.”

This is just amazing stuff from Sutton. While he does have some untimely drops here and there and isn't a consistent no. 1 wide receiver, the value he brings as a teammate may go beyond what he does on the field. In 2024, he caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 60% of his targets in 2024, which was the second-highest catch rate of his career.

Even as Courtland Sutton gets into his late-20s and even turns 30 this year, his production is still there and is value as a teammate is extremely high.