Major injury update gives Broncos a perfect chance to swing ideal trade

The Denver Broncos do have a bit of a surplus at cornerback, but they may now have a perfect trade to fix that. Denver shockingly taking Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft did give them a surplus at the position.

The Broncos' CB room now features Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Damarri Mathis. While the Broncos could roll with this exact room into 2025, it might be more likely that they look to trade one of their depth players for a draft pick or perhaps even a player.

Surtain, Moss, and Barron aren't going anywhere, obviously, but there is a chance that the other three could find themselves on the move. On Wednesday, some major news broke in the AFC about a team that saw their already weak CB room get even weaker.

Kader Kohou of the Miami Dolphins is out for the year with a knee injury

This is a major blow to a unit that was already reeling:

A significant blow: Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/MOolgujK2z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2025

With Kohou now out, the primary cornerbacks on the Miami Dolphins include Storm Duck, Mike Hilton, and Jack Jones. Right now, the Dolphins absolutely need another cornerback, and with this team likely needing to make the playoffs this year to prevent a massive rebuild, hitting the trade market for some immediate help would be wise.

Well, the Broncos could absolutely be the team who helps out the Dolphins. Someone like Damarri Mathis or Ja'Quan McMillian could be on the move with this news - again, Denver can afford to trade one of their cornerbacks especially if they can get a player back in return.

Could the Broncos land some help at inside linebacker in exchange for Damarri Mathis or Ja'Quan McMillian? This hypothetical trade would make a mountain of sense for both teams, and this could be the type of trade that very sneakily makes Denver a bit better.