Former NFL QB gives succinct but bold expectations for the Broncos in 2025

The Denver Broncos could vault into contention in the 2025 NFL Season, and some former players could not be higher on the team. In my eyes, when a former NFL player says something, their word could be taken more seriously than the average person.

In a day where everyone wants to have the hottest take and make all the headlines, speaking with logic and reason is missed. Well, there is a former NFL quarterback who has been a part of the media world for a while now and who stuck around in the NFL for quite a while.

And he was short and sweet when talking about the Denver Broncos for the 2025 NFL Season.

Former NFL Chase Daniel thinks Denver should have Super Bowl on their mind

Chase Daniel of The Athletic was pretty succinct here - he openly says that the Denver Broncos should have the Super Bowl on their mind:

The Broncos should have Super Bowl on their mind. https://t.co/MDjHS5OOKg — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) July 29, 2025

Chase Daniel was in the NFL from 2010-2022 and actually played three seasons for Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints from 2010-2012, so he's absolutely in tune with Sean Payton and what he likes to do with his teams.

This is pretty big praise for the Broncos, as Daniel did play for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, so he's been in the AFC West. It's hard to not be super optimistic about the Denver Broncos, as this team may have a top-5 roster in the NFL and could have a budding star at QB.

Some fans might not be ready to predict Super Bowl for the team, but that's kind of where things are trending at the moment. On paper, the Broncos' roster might not be missing much at all, so it could only be a matter of time before this team finds themselves deep in the playoffs.