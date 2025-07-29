Broncos' disrespect reaches new heights in latest NFL power rankings

Sometimes you just have to shake your head and laugh. The Denver Broncos were given a hilarious NFL power rankings spot recently. It's not the Broncos' fault that some people simply have no idea what they are talking about

Objectively speaking, Denver was one of the 14-best teams in the NFL last year, as they were a playoff team. Not only do they have that going for them, but they added a ton of talent this offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft.

They added three top-10 players at their position in Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram, and Talanoa Hufanga. Furthermore, they added a player in JK Dobbins who averages over five yards per carry and added a top defensive player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We have seen various other roster rankings and power rankings be very complimentary of the Denver Broncos, but for some reason, these latest power rankings are a massive sign of disrespect for honestly no good reason.

Denver Broncos ranked 16th by Fox Sports in latest NFL power rankings

Here is Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports on his 16th ranking of the Denver Broncos in his latest power rankings:

Sean Payton did a brilliant job coaching last season. Quarterback Bo Nix looked like the steal of last year’s draft. Even their defense was a top-10 unit most of the season. But it fell apart down the stretch, giving up 30 points in four of the last six games. That’s why the Broncos signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga and drafted corner Jahdae Barron in the first round. It’s a little alarming that they ignored offensive improvements, though. All they added was oft-injured J.K. Dobbins and second-round pick K.J. Harvey at running back to replace Javonte Williams. That’ll only be OK if Nix doesn’t take a step back. - Ralph Vacchiano

No mention of Evan Engram. No mention of the top-ranked offensive line. Misspelling RJ Harvey's name. This is flat-out ridiculous and honestly kind of embarrassing, honestly. Denver is a lot closer to being a top-5 team in the NFL than they are the 16th-ranked team.

You have to wonder if Vacchiano has other team allegiances and has a huge bias against the Broncos? I'm almost left speechless with how awful this ranking is, but these are, again, random and subjective rankings by people in the dead of summer.