Broncos' best lineman snubbed from new offensive line award candidates

There is a new award hitting the NFL in 2025, and the Broncos may have a key player who could contend for it. The Denver Broncos' offensive line was arguably the best in the NFL in 2024, as they ended up being a top-tier run and pass blocking unit.

It was quite a sight to behold, and they are projected to return all five starters from 2024 and four since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, which is an unheard of level of continuity. Well, the team's best OL player in 2024 was Quinn Meinerz.

Meinerz hasn't missed a start over the last two seasons and earned first-team All-Pro honors. He was a top-2 guard in the NFL, and top-3 at worst. Well, the NFL is unveling the "Protector of the Year" award, which goes to the best OL in the league. You would think that Meinerz would be named as a logical candidate for that award, right?

Quinn Meinerz shockingly snubbed from candidates to win NFL's first OL award

Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked 10 offensive linemen who could win the first-ever 'NFL Protector of the Year' award in the 2025 season, but he somehow didn't mention Quinn Meinerz, a first-team All-Pro in 2024. What makes this sub extra-ridiculous is other players he has on this list, including Dominick Puni and Quenton Nelson, two guards Meinerz was absolutely better than in 2024.

I just have no idea how Quinn Meinerz doesn't get put on this list. Sure, it's a random list in late-July, but Meinerz would have gotten many first-place votes for this award had it been unveiled back in 2024. With Meinerz enjoying the best football of his career in 2024 and Denver now appearing to fix their RB room, the entire Broncos' OL, including Meinerz, could hit new heights.

It's very easy to put a top OL on any sort of list when they have the pleasure of blocking for a top-tier running back, so obviously players like Quenton Nelson and some Eagles' OL get thrown on this list due to them having Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley running around.