Broncos next move after Courtland Sutton extension is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos have extended Courtland Sutton, and the move they should immediately make next is obvious. The move broke on Monday afternoon, as the Broncos and Sutton have a new deal worth $92 million over four years.

As of right now, it is not clear if the Broncos will just rip up the last year of Sutton's old deal or add the four-year deal onto it. It is more likely, in my opinion, that they'll rip up the last year and start this new deal fresh on the books.

The contract is worth $23 million per season, which is actually pretty solid value. However, the main thing to look for is how much of that money is going to be guaranteed. Over a four-year contract, it would not shock me if Sutton got between 50-60 million in guaranteed money. Well, after this deal, their next move is so obvious.

Denver Broncos must sign or trade for another inside linebacker

With Drew Sanders now out for the long-term and even Alex Singleton leaving practice on Monday with a hand injury, the Denver Broncos have to find some more help at inside linebacker, and they must do it ASAP.

The team added to the ILB unit this offseason when they signed Dre Greenlaw on a three-year deal, but even Greenlaw comes with injury concerns, and now that Sanders and Singleton are hurt, the room is weak, all of a sudden.

Free agents like Kyzir White and Ja'Whaun Bentley would be amazing signings, and when Singleton went down back in 2024, the team signed both Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham, so Denver isn't a stranger to adding to this position.

The Courtland Sutton extension seemed to be in the works for quite a while now, and since it's done, that's another huge 'check' off of their to-do list. They must turn their attention to the linebacker spot now.