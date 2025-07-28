Broncos' extend Courtland Sutton in a major move worth nearly $100 million

On Monday afternoon, news broke that the Denver Broncos and Courtland Sutton agreed on a contract that comes close to $100 million. The deal is for four years and $92 million, which comes out to $23 million per season.

It's absolutely a massive payday for Sutton. He caught 81 passes in 2024 and has also hauled in 18 touchdown passes over the past two seasons. Drafted back in 2018, Courtland Sutton has been a reliable target for the team but has dealt with some frustrating drops here and there.

But it's clear that the Denver Broncos are going all-in on Sutton and the new Super Bowl window they have with Bo Nix running the show.

The #Broncos and WR Courtland Sutton have agreed to terms on a four-year, $92 extension, sources tell The Insiders.



Entering the final year of his contract, Sutton reported on time to camp and now has his new deal.

Courtland Sutton scores a deal worth close to $100 million

Now obviously, Sutton is not going to see anything close to $92 million, as it is very likely that the deal is worth a lot less in practical guarantees, but the deal is done, and it's another extension in the books for the Denver Broncos. Denver got to work with extensions recently, as all of DJ Jones, Jonathon Cooper, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles, and Patrick Surtain II have landed massive deals recently.

But guys like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto could be next on the list from Denver to get contracts. To a lesser degree, John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach are free agents after 2025, and deals for those players would be pretty neat if you ask me.

However, the bright side of this deal if you aren't a fan of it is the Broncos had a clear reason to get the deal done.

The team is now in a window with Bo Nix at quarterback, so they have every reason to pay their better players to make the entire operation as secure as possible for this new window they are in.