Bo Nix has perfect reaction to being ranked 64th on NFL Top 100 list

A few weeks ago, the NFL began releasing the results of its top 100 players for the 2024-25 season. Each week, they have been announcing rankings from the bottom of the list, 10 players at a time. It is important to mention that players are the ones who do the voting for this top 100, and based on their votes, the NFL builds up its list.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen was the first Denver Bronco on this list. Specifically, he was voted as the 90th best player of the season, despite being a second-team All-Pro, which, in my opinion, is too low for the season he had. 2024-25 was Allen's debut in the top 100 players list. Following Allen, another Bronco was added to the list earlier this week.

Quarterback Bo Nix ranked at 64 in the 2024-25 Top 100 players list

Following a historic rookie season in Denver, quarterback Bo Nix was recognized by his fellow NFL peers, as he was listed at number 64 in the Top 100 Players of the season list. Nix took the Broncos to their first playoff appearance in almost a decade, broke multiple records, and proved that he is the franchise quarterback for this young Denver team.

This is a league with a lot of players at different positions, which makes this list subjective, but in the end, getting that recognition from players around the league for your rookie campaign is very satisfying for the team, coaching staff, and front office. It is proof that they made the right decision by drafting the former Oregon quarterback despite the critics.

Training camp has started, and it looks like Bo is entering year two with a lot of hunger; players and coaches have been praising him. It seems like year two will not start as slowly as his rookie year was, which is very normal. Following Saturday's practice, Nix talked to the media, and he was asked about his reaction to being listed among the 100 best players of the 2024-25 season. Broncos fans should be excited for his reaction.

""It doesn’t really matter what you’re ranked. The internal standard that I have, I want to be the best in the world and I know there’s a lot of guys I’m competing for that with. I’m not going to stop until I give it my best shot."" Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)

""Its a cool honor, but I want to continue to get higher”

" Bo Nix

This shows the hunger Bo has heading into year two. He is showing ambition and seems ready for an even better second season in the NFL. In year one with Nix as the starting quarterback, the Broncos made the Playoffs as a wild-card team. Now the goals are bigger ... winning the AFC West division and making it past the Wild Card round could mean a lot for Nix and Denver.