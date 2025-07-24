Bo Nix continues to prove doubters wrong with debut on NFL Top 100 list

Yet again, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix continues to prove the doubters wrong with his debut on the NFL Top 100 Players list. The very neat thing about this list is that it's voted on by the players themselves.

Bo Nix's NFL peers voted him onto the list, and while rankings are always pretty subjective, this is cool to see. Not many people thought Nix was going to play nearly as well as he did. In fact, some out there predicted the Denver Broncos to win only a handful of games in 2024.

Not only did they surpass virtually all of the expectations, but Bo Nix himself had one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the NFL, and heading into 2025, he's gotten yet another 'win' with his debut on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

Bo Nix debuts on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025

On Thursday morning, the NFL account debuted Bo Nix as the 64th-best player in the NFL, voted on by his peers:

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Broncos QB Bo Nix debuts at No. 64! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/LktuyxCeQ5 — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2025

This is just so cool to see - the young quarterback is getting the respect he deserves. While some NFL pundits and talking heads still want to cast doubt on the quarterback, the people who actually play with and against Nix have a much different opinion.

Now yes, Bo Nix and the Broncos have to go out there and prove themselves further in the 2025 NFL Season, but with the amount of talent Denver added and the way they are built, it's likely that we do indeed see the team thrust into contender status.

Nix himself could continue rising up the QB hierarchy and may end up well inside the top-10 when 2025 is done. Some have gone as far as to predict the Denver Broncos to win the AFC West, dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs after a nine-year run.

Only time will tell, but there is a ton of momentum in favor of the Denver Broncos.