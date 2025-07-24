Broncos connection could come in handy for Jets after Justin Fields disaster

If there is one bit of news you don't want at a training camp regardless of what team you are, it's the news that just broke out of New York Jets camp. Multiple reports indicate that Jets starting quarterback and big-money free agent pickup Justin Fields left the practice field on a cart after walking off gingerly.

And it doesn't sound good.

The cart is now out for Jets QB Justin Fields.



He’s positioned behind a tree, so again, it’s hard to see what’s happening. But that’s not a good sign. https://t.co/9PlK0UVa7f — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) July 24, 2025

Jets may turn to Broncos if Justin Fields situation is serious

The New York Jets obviously don't have the greatest quarterback situation in the NFL. They were already taking a calculated risk on Fields, but the idea of running through an entire season with Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback would likely position this team for a top-five pick in next year's draft, with all due respect to Taylor.

The Jets could try to trade for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, or they could save a bunch of money and possibly pick up the phone to call an old friend. Jets GM Darren Mougey was the assistant GM under George Paton in Denver, and the two obviously have a very strong relationship and connection.

Could the Jets call the Broncos and ask about the idea of giving Jarrett Stidham the starting gig in New York, potentially?

Not only do the Jets and Broncos share a Darren Mougey-George Paton connection, but Jets rookie head coach Aaron Glenn was an assistant under Sean Payton for a time with the New Orleans Saints as well. He's a branch off of the Payton coaching tree.

Those connections can mean everything in a situation like this, but ultimately, the Broncos would have to make a really tough decision there. Do they want to move Stidham before training camp really even gets underway when he's the primary backup option in Denver? You don't just do teams favors like this for the sake of friendships.

The Broncos would have to have a contingency plan in place beyond Stidham. Right now, the only other quarterback on the roster is former Colts backup Sam Ehlinger, who has been more of a third quarterback than a backup for his entire NFL career. There are obviously other options out there, but the Broncos aren't going to be rushing to just give the Jets a quarterback.

It would have to be a situation where Stidham himself is likely consulted and the Broncos put together an alternate plan. Of course, any situation in which the Broncos are missing Bo Nix is detrimental to the team, but having someone like Stidham at least keeps the floor of the position high.

It is a longshot to think the Broncos would send Stidham to New York, but it wouldn't surprise me if the situation with Fields is bad enough and the Jets end up making a call anyway.