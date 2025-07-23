Broncos' Bo Nix takes huge step in becoming Sean Payton's new Drew Brees

Many have wondered if Bo Nix could become similar to Drew Brees with Sean Payton, and the second-year QB took a huge step for that this offseason. It just feels like Bo Nix gets it. Nix is a natural leader and seemed to almost immediately win over his teammates.

Not only that, but he also appears to be a top QB in the NFL already. Nix was an all-time great rookie QB in 2024. He accounted for 34 total touchdowns including 29 through the air. The expectations were shattered, and now some have wondered if Nix and the Broncos can compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title in 2025.

Well, Nix would have to emerge as an even better QB in a crucial year two, and Sean Payton just dropped a bombshell regarding that potential ascension from Nix.

Bo Nix met with Drew Brees for several days in the 2025 NFL Offseason

This update from Sean Payton is just flat-out amazing in so many ways:

As promised Sean Payton said Bo Nix spent 4-5 days with Drew Brees and former pitching coach Tom House, who has worked with a battery of QBs on mechanics. #Broncos Payton said it was Nix’s idea. — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 23, 2025

It would have still been amazing if it was Sean Payton's idea that Bo Nix meets with Drew Brees and coach Tom House, but Payton telling the media that this was Nix's idea adds an even juicier layer to this story. Bo Nix was raised by a football coach and has football in his blood - he has proved a ton of doubters wrong over his collegiate and now NFL career, and he simply has a top-notch grip on how to go about his business and how to get better.

Drew Brees was the ultimate Sean Payton player - people debated for years if the Saints' offensive success was more Brees or Payton, but wherever you stand on that debate, what is clear is how beneficial it probably was for the young Nix to pick the brain of Drew Brees.

Sean Payton's offenses and play-calls are complex, and there are just a ton of moving parts. There really would not have been a better player for Bo Nix to chat with this offseason than Drew Brees himself, and it feels like Nix wants to take that next step to become Sean Payton's next Drew Brees.