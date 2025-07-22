Latest AFC QB rankings continue to disrespect Bo Nix in rage-bait fashion

You just have to wonder if some of these folks are purposely bashing Bo Nix or are actually being serious. After one year in the NFL, Bo Nix is a lot closer to being a top-10 QB than people want to admit. Responsible for 34 total touchdowns in 2024, Nix threw for 29, ran for four, and caught one.

The Broncos are trending in the right direction and are on pace to turn into a legitimate contender in 2025, and while some people might be predicting a year two slump from Nix, Denver is set up to sustain success for the long-term and keep this train moving.

Well, unless this was flat-out rage-bait, which it might be, people still aren't yet bought in on Bo Nix heading into year two...

Shield your eyes, Broncos' fans...

Sam Block, who is apparently with ESPN, trotted out his own AFC quarterback rankings, and they might be the biggest and most obvious sign of disrespect to Bo Nix we have seen thus far:

My AFC QB1 Rankings:

1. Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs

2. Josh Allen - Bills

3. Joe Burrow - Bengals

4. Lamar Jackson - Ravens

5. CJ Stroud - Texans

6. Justin Herbert - Chargers

7. Anthony Richardson - Colts

8. Justin Fields - Jets

9. Bo Nix - Broncos

10. Tua Tagovailoa - Dolphins

11.… — Sam Block (@theblockspot) July 20, 2025

Bo Nix was ranked ninth in Block's quarterback rankings for the AFC, somehow behind Justin Fields and Anthony Richardson. I don't need to explain why this ranking is flat-out wrong, as both Fields and Richardson just aren't good.

Fields is on his third team in as many seasons and is a bottom-10 QB in the NFL, and Richardson is quickly turning into one of the biggest QB busts in the 21st century. Both quarterbacks are replacement-level at best.

You just have to wonder how these people come to some of the conclusions they do. Now yes, if these were 2024 quarterback rankings in the AFC, it would make a lot more sense, but how is Nix still getting this type of hate after the season he's had?

Sure, you can still want to see more from Nix and the Broncos, but ranking him under Anthony Richardson and Justin Fields is just wrong in every sense of the word.