Bomani Jones just gave Broncos' fans the best Bo Nix ammo imaginable

People still seem to be all the way out with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, but there will come a time when they'll all learn the hard way. I definitely understand folks who were not at all sold on the Bo Nix pick after it happened in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was not a clear-cut first-round prospect, and after the Broncos took him 12th overall, many people bashed their decision-making, but it seems like head coach Sean Payton happens to know what he is doing.

After a stellar rookie season, one of the best in the history of the NFL from a quarterback, some of the worst Bo Nix takes you can think of are still making their way around the NFL landscape

Bomani Jones just embarrassed himself hard-core with his recent Bo Nix opinion

As Mina Kimes laughs and plays along, Bomani Jones just proved to all of us that he doesn't watch football:

You can just tell that Bomani Jones is hating to hate - he clearly was out on Nix from the get-go and using tired arguments to defend his wrong take on the quarterback. Jones talks about the 'scheme' during his temper tantrum here, but the lack of depth in his arguement and trying to explain it further is obvious.

The Broncos clearly eased Bo Nix into an NFL offense during his rookie season, but one of the primary issues that they ran into was the inconsistent run game, so about halfway through the 2024 NFL Season, Sean Payton starting using guys like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr more as an extension of the run game - what we saw as fans was a lot of passes close to or even behind the line of scrimmage as de-facto run plays, but when Nix needed to throw the ball down the field, he could, period.

It's actually hilarious after one stellar season that we are still hearing some of these downright awful takes on Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos - they're wrong right now and they'll continue to be wrong in the future.