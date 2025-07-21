Broncos may be forced to make a dire move at a key position in 2025

The Denver Broncos roster is great, but they might be forced to make a dire move at this key position in 2025. Even teams that win the Super Bowl have roster holes, but what makes good teams great is being able to cover up weaknesses when they happen.

But a huge responsibility falls on the shoulders of the front office to make the right moves to shore-up the roster the best way they can. Well, the Broncos have definitely made a ton of key moves this offseason and really did focus on filling needs.

Sometimes teams just have to go out there and not overthink things - signing and drafting players that fill needs for the short and long-term is the way to go. But the Broncos may end up having to make a dire move at a key position during the 2025 NFL Season

Denver Broncos might have to get creative at inside linebacker

The Broncos big move at ILB this offseason was signing Dre Greenlaw. They let Cody Barton leave in free agency for the Tennessee Titans and are clearly hoping Alex Singleton returns back to the field and regains his pre-ACL tear form.

Singleton tore his ACL early in the 2024 NFL Season, but not only is this a major knee injury, but he's on the wrong side of 30, and Greenlaw has a pretty lengthy injury history. The starting duo of Singleton and Greenlaw can be one of the better in the NFL - but the injuries and even old age are too hard to ignore.

If Dre Greenlaw ends up missing some action in 2024, or Singleton for that matter, Denver would absolutely be forced to make a dire move at the position. This could include trading for someone if it's before the deadline or scouring the free agent market. Denver actually signed Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham after Singleton went down with his torn ACL.

And being that the team is clearly in a win-now, Super Bowl window, you would hope the front office amps up their aggression in the event this key position needs help.