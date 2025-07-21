Sean Payton might axe a Denver Broncos player fans assumed was safe

The Denver Broncos will surely have some bold roster moves to make in the coming weeks. Could a shocking cut be made during roster cutdowns? One of the hardest things an NFL team has to do is to find the best players for their team in a given year.

And this is especially hard if a team is approaching or at contender status like the Broncos are - being able to field a top-notch team really turns the heat up in the kitchen for the front office and coaching staff to make the best moves for the team.

In the coming weeks as training camps and preseason gets underway, the Broncos and the rest of the NFL will be cutting down their roster little by little. Could we see Sean Payton make a huge roster cut that could come as a massive shock to the fans?

Is Ja'Quan McMillian on his way out the door?

You have to wonder if a tough decision or two in the CB room will need to be made. The Broncos shocked a lot of us with their Jahdae Barron pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Barron is a versatile player who can actually play in the slot, on the outside, and even at safety.

There is a reason why Denver wanted to take Barron, and given his talent and first-round pedigree, it may only be a matter of time before he finds himself in the starting lineup in some capacity. And it's not that Ja'Quan McMillian was bad in 2024 - he was solid, but a primary issue he has struggled with is allowing yards after the catch, and Denver absolutely wants to stop that in 2025 and beyond

The team also took CB Kris Abrams-Draine in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he could also be someone that could eventually step into that slot CB role. While the Broncos may still have McMillian in their future plans, you can't help but wonder if Jahdae Barron and the presence of Abrams-Draine could be enough to see the team get rid of McMillian in some capacity.