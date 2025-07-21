Broncos biggest breakout player for the 2025 season is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos have some logical breakout candidates for 2025, but which one will be the biggest? Denver did see quite a few players hit their stride on both sides of the ball in 2024, and the ideal scenario for 2025 is a new group of players doing the same.

Each year, even the bad teams have a player or two that hits their stride, and this can sometimes even happen to players who are more established in the NFL - it doesn't always have to be a younger guy.

The Broncos front office has really stocked this roster up nicely with a ton of quality players, but who will their biggest breakout player be in 2025?

JK Dobbins is so clearly the Denver Broncos biggest breakout player

You might be tired of me hyping up JK Dobbins, but I truly believe he is going to have a monster year for the Denver Broncos. At this point, every Broncos fan knows about his lengthly injury history. He played in just nine total games from 2021-2023. In 2024, however, Dobbins suited up for 13 games in LA for the Chargers.

He totaled 905 rushing yards and added 153 yards receiving for a healthy total of 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns.

When on the field, Dobbins is quite efficient. He averages 1,035 yards across a 17-game season and has averaged 5.2 yards per rush over his NFL career. Furthermore, he averages 1,186 scrimmage yards over a 17-game season as well.

Getting down to the actual numbers paints a great picture that favors Dobbins, and when you also consider Denver's elite offensive line and their injury history recently, JK Dobbins could not only be in line to stay on the field for all 17 games, but he'd be rushing behind a great offensive line.

The Broncos have been among the least-injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over, and you have to wonder if that was a huge reason why Dobbins signed with the team. Sure, RJ Harvey is going to have a role, but the Broncos signed JK Dobbins quite deep into June, so perhaps Harvey didn't quite show as much as Denver had hoped in those initial offseason activities.

Be prepared for a huge breakout year from JK Dobbins in the 2025 NFL Season.