Nik Bonitto drops subtle but major update about his future with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos have one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL in Nik Bonitto, and he's due for a major contract extension. In 2024, Bonitto broke out in a big way, amassing 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 24 QB hits, and two defensive touchdowns.

He then found himself in the Defensive Player of the Year race for a short time, but his teammate, Patrick Surtain II, ended up winning that award. Denver has had a great reputation lately of rewarding their own, as guys like Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, and Patrick Surtain II have all recently gotten contract extensions.

Well, with Bonitto eligible for a deal, you would think that the Broncos want to get a deal done with him, right? It seems like those talks are actively ongoing as we speak...

Contract talks are ongoing with Nik Bonitto and a potential contract extension

This is a pretty massive update from Nik Bonitto that he gave during his football camp:

I asked #Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto at his camp today about a contract extension update: “Those type of talks are happening right now but I kind of just keep that with my agent, just let him handle that. My focus is just winning and trying to get a championship.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 20, 2025

Bonitto saying 'those types of talks are happening right now...' is a huge update and a massive indication that the Broncos do plan on keeping their best pass rusher around for the long-term, which is the right move. The fourth-year player is only going to get more expensive and would be a free agent following the 2025 NFL Season.

Honestly, there isn't much of a reason to not pay Bonitto, as he gradually improved each year of his career and is still in his prime years. Nik Bonitto was yet another great draft pick by George Paton, but all it took was the right coaching staff to unlock his potential and the potential of many other young players on the roster.

Nik Bonitto may be on pace to land a massive contract extension from the Denver Broncos.