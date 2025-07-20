Broncos must jump on this former player who was shockingly just cut

The Denver Broncos could rebuild their tight end room with yet another free agent who was shockingly just cut. Earlier in the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars cut Evan Engram, and the Broncos wasted no time signing him.

It seems like the Broncos actually beat out the Los Angeles Chargers for Engram, which was outstanding then and outstanding now. However, even with the addition of Caleb Lohner along with Engram, the tight end room still feels a bit barren.

If Evan Engram misses time with an injury, who steps up? Well, a former Denver Broncos player and key piece in the Russell Wilson trade actually just got cut, and he could be a great fit for the team.

Noah Fant... back with the Denver Broncos?

Noah Fant was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday:

Seahawks release TE Noah Fant. pic.twitter.com/WvtTrwgqTt — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2025

Fant is entering his age-28 season in the NFL and has played six years in the NFL - three for the Denver Broncos and three for the Seattle Seahawks. Across his NFL career, Fant has caught 300 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Across a 17-game season, Fant averages 54 receptions, 591 yards, and three touchdowns, so he has been a productive player. In his three years with the Seahawks, his production was actually a lot less than it was with the Broncos. Fant caught 40 fewer receptions for 505 fewer yards.

He's got a career passer rating of 97.6 when targeted, so while he's nothing more than slightly above-average, the Denver Broncos could benefit from signing him. Evan Engram and Noah Fant would be quite the duo for opposing defenses to deal with.

The Broncos also have guys like Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, and Marvin Mims Jr for defenses to deal with. This would be yet another solid free agency addition by the Denver Broncos and perhaps a homecoming for the player who was shipped to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade.