Seahawks' shocking roster move softens blow for Broncos' Russell Wilson trade

The blockbuster trade between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that sent Russell Wilson to the Mile High City will never not be considered one of the worst trades in the history of the game, at least on the Denver side of things.

The Broncos got Russell Wilson in a deal that included a king's ransom of draft picks as well as a package of players that included defensive lineman Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, and tight end Noah Fant. And although the Seahawks have recently brought Lock back into the fold after letting him bolt for the New York Giants, they've now moved on from both Shelby Harris and Noah Fant.

Fant was shockingly released with training camp at the doorstep, leaving him without a team and without his $8.5 million non-guaranteed salary for this season.

Former Broncos TE Noah Fant shockingly cut by Seahawks

The decision by the Seahawks to cut Fant is a stunner, even though there were rumors during the 2025 NFL Draft that he could be available via trade. At this stage of his NFL career, Fant is absolutely worth a flyer for teams in need of a tight end, but apparently nobody was willing to bite at the price of $8.5 million and draft compensation.

The Broncos, as fate would have it, could really use the depth at the position, but it remains to be seen whether they would want to kick the tires on a player like Fant, or if they would prefer to just let their other guys get a shot. The team really likes Adam Trautman's abilities as an all-around player and Nate Adkins will likely play a versatile role for the offense once again.

Caleb Lohner is the team's project at the position with Evan Engram coming in via free agency to lead the group.

There are ways to make it make sense for Denver despite the presence of those players, but there will likely be other teams offering more playing time right away.

After starting off his NFL career with at least 560 yards and three touchdowns in each of his first three seasons with the Broncos, Fant saw his effectiveness diminish a bit in Seattle. He averaged fewer yards per reception and and only reached 500 receiving yards once, which was this past season.

The former first-round pick out of Iowa is still just 27 years old and will undoubtedly have a market for his services.