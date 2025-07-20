The Denver Broncos have to deal with Russell Wilson for just one more year

The Denver Broncos will still get a taste of Russell Wilson in the 2025 NFL Season, but after that, he's gone. Russell Wilson went from the most liked, or one of the most liked athletes in the state of Colorado to one of the most hated quite quickly.

The major trade that the Broncos pulled off back in 2022 seemed to be their big break, but it was anything but. The team and Wilson did bounce back a bit in 2023, bur many people saw that there was no long-term spot for Russell Wilson on the Denver Broncos.

Now on his third team in as many years and fourth team in five seasons, the veteran quarterback is likely on his last chance in the NFL, and the Broncos may have to deal with him for just one more season.

Russell Wilson is on the books and on the Denver Broncos schedule in 2025

In Week 7, the New York Giants come to town, and while it is not a guarantee that Russell Wilson will be starting for the team at that point, the Broncos could end up facing him - the Broncos almost got Wilson on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season, but the former Seattle Seahawks QB was nursing a calf injury.

Anyway, not only does Denver play Wilson's team for a second year in a row, but the team still has $32 million of dead money from his contract on the books. However, at the end of the 2025 NFL Season, the contract is gone from the Broncos books, and it might not be likely that the team would have to see him on the opposing sideline.

After a failed two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos, fans are probably fed up of Russell Wilson and may wish that he could just go away.