This Broncos weapon may have just lost his job before camp even begins

Denver Broncos veterans will report for training camp on July 22, and one key weapon on the offensive side of the ball might have already lost his job before camp even kicks off.

The Broncos, just like the rest of the NFL, had been in a waiting game regarding second-round pick RJ Harvey, a running back prospect out of Central Florida. The waiting game ended late last week as the Broncos not only got Harvey under contract, but also first-round pick Jahdae Barron.

Harvey signing his four-year deal was pretty much a formality at this point, but it's a reminder of the fact that a key weapon for the team over the last two years is going to be out of a job. Jaleel McLaughlin will likely be spending a decent amount of time with the 1st-team offense when training camp opens, but the running back position got a makeover for a reason this offseason.

Jaleel McLaughlin will open Broncos training camp with his job in danger

McLaughlin saw his snap count increase from 193 as a rookie to 296 as a second-year player, and despite playing 100 more snaps than he did in the previous season, his effectiveness diminished considerably.

McLaughlin still made some plays, but he wasn't nearly as efficient on a per-touch basis. His numbers were down in:

Yards before carry per attempt

Yards after contact per attempt

Yards per carry

Yards per reception

Yards per touch

It was bad last year, except for a couple of games in which McLaughlin popped off a bit (the Browns/Bengals games, in particular). McLaughlin didn't have a single game last season with more than 17 receiving yards.

The Broncos may not have the space to allow McLaughlin to be a gadget player unless he starts making a substantial impact on special teams, which we haven't seen up to this point. Word out of Broncos minicamp and OTAs is that McLaughlin was among those fielding kickoff returns, which could add a wrinkle to his roster chances.

The contract for RJ Harvey getting done is merely our latest reminder than McLaughlin is opening camp facing longer odds of making the team and making an impact this season than he has the past couple of years. The last two years were really McLaughlin's golden opportunity to solidify himself, and what's the natural progression for him now?

The Broncos will obviously need depth, but McLaughlin should be considered in serious competition with the likes of Tyler Badie and Blake Watson if they're both healthy. The biggest thing he has going for him right now might be the fact that he's one of Sean Payton's guys and has favor in that way.