Media praise for RJ Harvey to the Denver Broncos is becoming shocking

It would be hard for you to find people hating on the Denver Broncos drafting RJ Harvey. Will he be a perfect fit for the team? You almost wonder if the praise is getting out of hand at this point. Harvey and the rest of the Broncos rookie class just finished up their minicamp, so we are truly only getting started this offseason.

RJ Harvey was the 60th pick by the Broncos at the bottom of the second round, and they got there by trading down multiple times. Harvey was one of the many running backs who heard their name called during the draft, but it seems like the fit with Denver is being talked about more than other RB fits.

Is RJ Harvey going to be a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos?

Matt Bowen of ESPN wrote an article on some of the best rookie draft pick fits, and RJ Harvey to the Denver Broncos was on his list:

"The running back position is a critical piece of Sean Payton's offense, and Harvey has the traits to play a dual-threat role for Denver. At 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, he can run through contact and handle volume as a lead runner. His lateral quickness and straight-line speed help him create even more on the ground. Harvey will also factor into the pass game for Payton. He'll run combination routes out of the backfield to stress the boundary coverage, while releasing on choice routes to uncover for sophomore quarterback Bo Nix. Add screen concepts as an option, too.



Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the lack of production from the Broncos' running back room limited this offense in key game situations. Harvey can change that in 2025." Matt Bowen

I do believe some Broncos fans are worried that Harvey being 5'8" is somehow going to impact durability in the NFL, but his size is right on part with many other top running backs, and if you watch Harvey's tape, you'll see just how fierce he runs and how much his size isn't a problem. The Broncos desperately need their run game to come alive in 2025, and they sincerely can't get into a situation where Bo Nix's legs become a legitimate, substantive part of the run game.

The Broncos have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since the 2019 NFL Season, so it's been a half-decade, which is just insane. Javonte Williams seemed to be on that pace after a stellar 2021 season, but a torn up knee during the 2022 NFL Season really seemed to derail his NFL career. Only time will tell if RJ Harvey can be what many analysts think, but the praise is being heaped on.