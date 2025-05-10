Door appears to be wide open for Broncos to make low-risk FA signing

The Denver Broncos should absolutely scour the free agency market as the offseason progresses, and this low-risk signing feels more possible than ever. Approaching one of the biggest seasons in team history, Denver has absolutely improved their roster, but there is nothing stopping them from still trying to do that.

One of the key areas of focus that fans and analysts have talked about has been the RB room. Denver let Javonte Williams walk for practically nothing to the Dallas Cowboys and used the 60th overall pick on RJ Harvey, an explosive back from UCF.

Well, some have perhaps correctly said that another back is needed to help this rushing attack out, which was an inefficient unit in 2024. Could there now be a clear and obvious sign that Denver should make another mo

Nick Chubb is unlikely to be back with the Browns

It does not seem like the Browns are going to be bringing back Nick Chubb in 2025:

Browns have "not been in strong communication" with Chubb since after the draft according to Andrew Berry.



Noted it is unlikely he would return but won't rule anything out. — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) May 9, 2025

Now sure, Chubb can always return, and I am sure he would not hate continuing his NFL career where it began, but the Browns also drafted Kaleb Johnson and Quinshon Judkins in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, there might be a zero percent change, in all honesty, that he comes back to Cleveland.

The Denver Broncos must be all over this low-risk signing. Nick Chubb was once the best pure-runner in the NFL before injuries derailed his 2023 and 2024 seasons, as he has played in just 10 total games over the last two regular seasons. Now in those 10 games, Chubb has still managed to rush for 502 yards.

The 17-game pace for Chubb since the start of 2023 would be 853 yards and five touchdowns. Yes, he's not his old self, but there is still some semblance of efficiency from the running back. Being that the Broncos have some fresher legs in the RB room with RJ Harvey and Audric Estime, Chubb could be a perfect third option and at least raise the floor of the room.

Being that he is coming off of injuries, there is no chance that he'd be able to get more than a one-year deal for dirt-cheap. Denver's top-tier training staff has also turned this team into one of the least-injured in the NFL, so the high-reward from this potential signing is obvious. Should the Broncos go out and sign Nick Chubb?