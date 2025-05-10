Bo Nix continues to be disrespected in another embarrassing QB ranking

Bo Nix had one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in the history of the NFL, yet he is still somehow being disrespected this offseason. I just do not get it, but maybe I am wearing orange-colored glasses and don't realize it?

What we saw from Nix in 2024 was truly historic - he finished with the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL and had 35 touchdowns total, an elite number that many of the top QBs in the league simply didn't hit. He started all 17 games and helped the Broncos finish with the 10th-best scoring offense in the NFL, leading them to the playoffs with a strong 10-7 record.

Not only is Bo Nix one of the best rookie QBs we have ever seen, but he's absolutely one of the better QBs in the NFL, but some folks are still not fully grasping it, as another QB ranking really disrespects the second-year passer...

Another level of Bo Nix disrespect has been achieved

Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked Bo Nix as the seventh-best QB on a rookie contract, behind players like Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, and Drake Maye

"Nix exceeded every expectation set for him in 2024 and can thank Sean Payton -- the coach who recognized Nix’s strengths and put him in the best positions to succeed (e.g., throwing outside of the pocket) -- for much of his success. At one point midway through the season, Nix was gaining steam as an outside contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The mistakes that typically come with being a rookie quarterback eventually doomed that campaign, but make no mistake: Denver has plenty of reason to be excited after Nix led the team to its first postseason appearance in nearly a decade in his first pro season. Now, the key will be to build on what Nix and the Broncos accomplished in 2024 and avoid regressing." Nick Shook

The others above Nix were Jayden Daniels, CJ Stroud, and Brock Purdy, which is fine - I could personally argue that Nix, right now, is a better QB than Stroud and Purdy, but there are plenty arguments to rank them above the former Oregon Duck.

However, ranking Nix below all of Williams, Young and Maye is just nonsense. Williams and the Chicago Bears were a disaster in 2024 - the rookie QB took over 60 sacks and threw for nine fewer touchdowns. Bryce Young was also largely awful in 2024 but really did turn it on following his benching, but he did leave a lot of meat on the bone, and while I am quite high on Drake Maye personally, I really don't see a valid reason why he should be ranked ahead of Nix.

It's just all confusing to me - am I overreacting? Should I not care as much? What isn't confusing to me is what I saw from Bo Nix in 2024 - the rookie was truly figuring it out as the season went on and ended up having a strong command of the offense. He surprised us at times with just how mobile he was, and the pure arm strength never ended up being an issue, either.