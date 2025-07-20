Best Denver Broncos players under 25 years old for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos definitely have some younger, encouraging players for 2025. Let's power rank the best for the coming season. George Paton and the Broncos front office have hit on many draft picks in recent years, and a few of them broke out in the 2024 NFL Season.

Not only do the Broncos have younger players like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Nik Bonitto, but they also have some super young players who could end up putting the league on notice in 2025.

Denver has a good group of players under 25 years old. Let's power rank the best for 2025.

Who are the best young Denver Broncos players under 25 years old?

5. Audric Estime, 21 years old

Audric Estime is still just 21 years old but his in his second year in the NFL. In his rookie season, Estime did have a slight fumble issue but did average a solid 4.1 yards per carry. With RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins in the picture, Estime's role is not super clear heading into 2025.

4. JL Skinner, 24 years old

JL Skinner has turned into a decent special teams player for the Denver Broncos. It would be idea for Skinner to develop into more of a defensive regular, but he just might not be that kind of player in the NFL. Skinner is 24 years old and played in 14 games in 2024.

3. Troy Franklin, 22 years old

Troy Franklin was a polarizing player for the Broncos in his rookie season. Still just 22 years old, Franklin put on some weight this offseason and can be a great downfield threat, but he really struggled with tracking the ball last year.

A former teammate of Bo Nix's at Oregon, the Broncos would love to see that chemistry return to the field in 2025.

2. Jonah Elliss, 22 years old

Jonah Elliss made the most of his limited, rotational action in 2024. Elliss racked up five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He also played in all 17 games, which is great for a 21-year-old rookie. It would not be shocking to see Jonah Elliss in the starting lineup a couple of years down the line.

1. Marvin Mims Jr, 23 years old

A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Marvin Mims Jr is one of the more exciting young players in the NFL but has primarily made his mark as a return specialist. The Broncos probably drafted him back in 2023 to eventually turn into Sean Payton's next Brandin Cooks, who the New Orleans Saints drafted back in 2014.

Mims did show some flashes of greatness on offense, but some of that production was a bit fluky, as he's not going to continually catch deep touchdowns like he did year after year. Anyway, Mims is in his third NFL season and is only set to play in his age-23 campaign, so he is on an incredibly trajectory.