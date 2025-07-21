Sean Payton may cut a Broncos draft pick that's run out of chances

After the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks, the Denver Broncos' 2022 NFL Draft capital was severely depleted in the early rounds. Even without a first-round pick, or any selections until No. 64 overall, the Broncos had a large class of players come in from the 2022 class with nine players in total.

Unfortunately, a number of those players are already gone, and a number of others could soon be on their heels.

The 2022 NFL Draft class is collectively facing a make-or-break offseason in Denver, at least in a handful of cases, but there is one selection from that class that is going to be of particular intrigue at training camp in 2025. And he might be about out of chances to make the type of impact he was once considered capable of making overall.

Eyioma Uwazurike facing make or break camp for Broncos in 2025

One of the deepest and most talented position groups on the Denver Broncos roster heading into training camp is the defensive line.

The Broncos have second-team All-Pro Zach Allen leading the way for that unit along with recently re-signed defensive tackle DJ Jones. John Franklin-Myers was an incredible addition last offseason for the team, along with Malcolm Roach. That top four for the Broncos might give them the best defensive line in the league on its own, but the Broncos also traded up into the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft ot select LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones.

Jordan Jackson also got some solid playing time last season for the Broncos, and the team might be six deep before we even start having a conversation about Eyioma Uwazurike or his 2022 NFL Draft classmate Matt Henningsen.

Uwazurike was suspended for an entire year by the NFL for his involvement in gambling on games, including games in which he played for the Broncos. The team stood by him through the suspension, but it came at a horrendous time for Uwazurike football-wise, as he was projected as a starter for the team in 2023.

Last year was almost an acclimation year for him as he appeared in just four games. Still, the team obviously likes his potential and the year-long ban by the NFL caused his contract to toll a year, meaning he's still under contract in 2026 if the team chooses to keep him around.

And given the number of guys slated to hit free agency for the Broncos in 2026 at this point in time, being under contract beyond this year might be the biggest thing in Uwazurike's favor overall.

He's a talented player when at his best, but what even is his best these days? It would be exciting if the Broncos got good enough contributions from him during training camp and preseason play that he ends up forcing his way onto the 53-man roster, but the odds for that seem long right now.

Sean Payton stuck by Uwazurike through his suspension, but he's going to have to make his strongest case for the roster yet, or he faces the very real potential of being cut.