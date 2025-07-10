Broncos All-Pros unsurprisingly disrespected by NFL Execs and Coaches

Every season, ESPN gathers executives, coaches, and scouts around the NFL to rank the top 10 players at all positions. So far, they have revealed three lists: specifically running backs, defensive linemen, and edge rushers. The Denver Broncos have zero players in these top 10 lists for the positions mentioned.

At the running back position, it was expected that no Broncos would make the top ten since Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin performed poorly in the 2024-25 season. Now, with a revamped room including JK Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey, things could change for next year's list. Regarding the other two lists, there are significant surprises, as two Denver players and All-Pro defenders are being snubbed at their respective positions.

Starting with defensive lineman Zach Allen, who was an All-Pro following a dominant 2024-25 season and led his position in pressures created -- he was not included on this list. Despite having a personal-best year, Allen was overlooked by executives, coaches, and scouts in the list of the top 10 players at his position, and he was ranked too low in the NFL's top 100 players list at 90. Zach was a nightmare for opposing team quarterbacks throughout the entire season and was a key anchor on Denver's defensive line. The disrespect for him is real. Luckily, they recognized him as an All-Pro.

Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto disrespected by NFL execs and coaches

Allen received an 'Honorable Mention' vote. A position coach told ESPN the following regarding the Broncos' All-Pro:

""He's turned into a very good interior rusher. Does a good job of using rush patterns in [defensive coordinator] Vance [Joseph]'s scheme to set up rushes for later in the game. His run defense is inconsistent, particularly vs. 2-on-1 blocks. His experience with J.J. Watt in Arizona has truly advanced the development of his game."" Anonymous DL Coach

Not only was Allen snubbed from the top 10 lists made by executives, coaches, and scouts around the league, but another Bronco defender, an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, was. Specifically, edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

Bonitto became the first Bronco since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb to record 10 or more sacks in a single season. Specifically, he had 13.5. He was even mentioned as a possible Defensive Player of the Year due to the impact he had for the team, not only by forcing sacks, but by scoring defensive touchdowns in multiple games, specifically against the Browns and Colts.

Nik's career has been ascending, as every year he has been better. In 2024-25, he was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. Like Allen, Bonitto was snubbed from the respective top 10 edge rushers list. He also received an 'Honorable Mention' vote. Two executives told ESPN the following about the young Broncos' star:

""Young, athletic, upside, speed rusher, can impact game -- small and average against the run, but very productive overall."" Anonymous AFC Executive

""He can really cover, too, which helps his profile."" Anonymous NFC Executive

Hopefully, both Allen and Bonitto, who are clear contract extension candidates for Denver, continue to improve and provide power to this young Vance Joseph's defense, while working in silence and proving doubters wrong, like all these people around the NFL who do not give the recognition both players deserve.