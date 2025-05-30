Insane statistic proves just how dominant Zach Allen was in the 2024 season

The Denver Broncos may have the best defensive line in the NFL, and a lot of that is thanks to Zach Allen. The Broncos signed Zach Allen a couple of offseasons ago to essentially replace the departed Dre'Mont Jones, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, got cut, and is now on the Tennessee Titans.

And to say that the Broncos decision to sign Allen was a good one would be the understatement of the year. Not only is Allen significantly better than Jones ever was, but the Broncos now have, arguably, a top-3 defensive end in the entire NFL.

Zach Allen has one year remaining on his contract and absolutely deserves another extension. When you see this insane statistic from 2024, it can put into view just how dominant Allen was.

Zach Allen was other-worldly productive in 2024

Marcus Mosher posted a table of the most QB hits among all defensive tackles in 2024:

And not only did Allen lead in this category among defensive tackles, but he also led the entire NFL in QB hits. Yes, the entire league. The Broncos led the league in sacks and fielded one of the fiercest pass rushes in the NFL. Being that the defensive line and outside linebackers are likely going to remain the same heading into 2025, there is reason to believe that this unit could become even better, which is hard to believe.

Zach Allen cemented his status as an elite player in the 2024 NFL Season, and the next step should be for the Denver Broncos to extend him for another couple of years, perhaps locking him up through the 2027 NFL Season. If they did that, they could offer him some sort of lucrative two-year extension.

I am not sure a single Broncos fan wants to see Zach Allen leave, especially after watching him in 2024.