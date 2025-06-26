Broncos cannot afford this EDGE to regress in 2025 (and it's not who you think)

The Denver Broncos had one of the best defenses in all of the NFL last season, and it was thanks largely to the team's pass rush. The Broncos blitzed at one of the highest rates in the NFL last season (over 29 percent), but the pass rush dominated in every possible way. Zach Allen was a force on the interior, John Franklin-Myers was a perfect addition, and the team had guys reach the double-digit sack mark for the first time since 2018.

The sack leader of the team in the NFL with the most sacks was edge rusher Nik Bonitto, and he's exactly the player the Broncos cannot afford to regress in 2025.

Bonitto was a second-team All-Pro this past season, he was named to his first Pro Bowl, and he was in the mix for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He racked up 13.5 sacks, a couple of defensive touchdowns, a pair of forced fumbles, and 24 QB hits.

Nik Bonitto must continue to progress for Broncos in 2025

The conversation at this time a year ago was centered around whether the Broncos had a "Batman" off the edge or just a bunch of "Robins". Bonitto helped answer that question in a big way, giving the team consistent pass rush productivity with a career-high 36 pressures.

But in 2025, the Broncos need Bonitto to solidify his status as one of the elite pass rushers in the game. There are always areas for players to improve, but one of the knocks against Bonitto from detractors is that a lot of his sack production came when the Broncos already had a lead.

And to that, my counter-point would be very simple: When you have a lead, great pass rushers help you protect it. And Bonitto made plays against the Colts and Browns that ultimately kept the Broncos' hopes of returning to the playoffs alive in 2024.

He was a star in 2025, but it can't just be a breakout year. It has to be more than a flash in the pan. It has to be the new floor for Bonitto, who has the athletic talent and edge-bending ability to be one of the league's most dominant rushers.

What can he do to take the next step in 2025? When asked about that at OTAs, head coach Sean Payton offered a really interesting answer:

“He’s playing at a high level. We have to be careful of his snap count. If you went back and did any homework and you saw he’s at a pitch count that’s borderline too high. We have to be smart about that.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Last season, Bonitto played over 700 snaps for the Denver defense. He obviously was playing too much, or close to too much, according to Payton. The Broncos have plenty of depth off the edge to keep Bonitto fresh, and perhaps that will be the next step in his ascent as a player. Play less, produce more, get yourself a bag.

Bonitto is in line for a huge pay day if he can repeat his production in 2025, so his continual ascent is not only critical for the Broncos, but for him personally, as well.