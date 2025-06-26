Broncos key offseason move could backfire (but nobody is talking about it)

The Denver Broncos made a ton of additions this offseason, but could this key acquisition end up backfiring?

In 2024, Denver won 10 games and made the postseason, proving a ton of people wrong. They're now on a great path to sustain success for the long-term, and this offseason could quickly turn into one of the most important in team history.

We saw the Broncos make a slew of key offseason moves to shore up major weaknesses, but the moves they made surely won't all work out - that's just the name of the game in the NFL. Not every trade, signing, or draft pick works out for a team.

For the Broncos, one of their key additions could end up backfiring in a major way.

Will the Jahdae Barron pick end up backfiring on the Denver Broncos?

This isn't a knock on Jahdae Barron, who seemed to be a very good prospect, but what if the Broncos just didn't not make the right move here? All offseason, we have heard that Barron was such a great offseason addition and how he's going to greatly improve the secondary, but when the Broncos 20th pick came up, other players like TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton were still on the board.

And as we know, at the time, the running back position was the team's biggest need, so most of us surely thought that Henderson or Hampton would have been the pick. Denver addressed the position 40 picks later with RJ Harvey and then signed JK Dobbins earlier this month. While the team did improve the RB room, what if they really whiffed on Henderson and Hampton? What if those players are immediately productive on their new teams?

Both backs profiled quite easily as first-round talents, and Denver did have a first-round RB need. Additionally, it's impossible to ignore the injury history JK Dobbins has. As high as I have been on Dobbins personally, there is always a chance that the Broncos see him miss multiple games.

RJ Harvey feels like he'll be a good player, but he wasn't really close to being a first-round prospect. I do give Denver credit for sticking to their methods and taking Jahdae Barron, but them neglecting the RB position in the first round could end up backfiring in a big way.