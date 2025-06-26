This Broncos training camp battle might decide the future of the offense

The Denver Broncos may not have a ton of training camp battles to follow, but this one position could really decide the future of the offense.

To the surprise of no one, the Broncos front office wanted to get better in the backfield this offseason. Denver began that quest with RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harvey is someone who possesses great vision and footwork. He's also quite explosive, so he could be a fun weapon for Sean Payton.

But Denver did shock some of us when they signed JK Dobbins a couple of weeks ago. Dobbins has been a very efficient running back during his NFL career, but the injury concern with him is about as high as an NFL player can have.

Could this position decide the future of the offense?

The biggest thing here, for me, is who the team prioritizes as the RB1 to begin the season, or perhaps "1a." Both Dobbins and Harvey are going to get their carries, but there is a reason why the Broncos felt like they had to go and sign Dobbins in free agency.

This could tell us that, to start the 2025 NFL Season, the former Ravens and Chargers running back is going to get most of the carries, perhaps easing in RJ Harvey as the season goes on, but who knows? Sean Payton is an excellent offensive mind, so he's got a plan, but a major decision that they'll have to make here is which player gets the majority of the carries.

If it's JK Dobbins, do they risk him going down with an injury early in the season? Will Dobbins be able to be the primary running back with his injury concern? But if you dig further, would RJ Harvey be efficient enough to give significant carries to early in the season?

While both players are likely going to perform well behind this offensive line, you can kind of see the conundrum that Denver may find themselves in with this backfield, and we haven't even mentioned Audric Estime!

At the end of the day, Sean Payton can absolutely be trusted to navigate this RB room how it should be, but I can't imagine that the decision on how to divvy-up the carries will be easy.