What can Broncos' fans reasonably expect from Bo Nix in year two?

Bo Nix blew away all expectations in 2024, leading the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl 50-winning season in 2015. Despite that, there is room for more. Denver was quickly bounced in the 2024 playoffs, which didn't seem to detract too much from Denver's incredible season, especially after being dubbed the worst roster in football by the football experts at PFF.

As the new season begins, the Broncos now have expectations and have a bar to hit. After all, ESPN ranked them as the 6th best starting lineup in all of football. So much of Denver's 2025 fortune will sit on the shoulders of Bo Nix, but what can Broncos fans reasonably expect from Bo in 2025?

What can the Denver Broncos expect from Bo Nix in the 2025 NFL Season?

A Drop in Turnovers

Now that Bo Nix has a season under his belt, it would be fair to assume that his interceptions will drop a bit. Nix threw four in his first two games as a professional, but countered that with just eight over his final 15 games. Ultimately, using math and reason, it is fair to assume that Nix's mark next season might be more around his rates from the final 15 games.

One of the issues that plagued Nix last year was a severe lack of weapons. Courtland Sutton is a legitimate number one receiver, but everything after that was mix-and-match for Nix and Sean Payton. Josh Reynolds held the role of WR2 until he broke his hand, and never played an important role for the Broncos again before being waived later in the season. A much deeper group of weapons, and a second season for Marvin Mims and Devaughn Vele as legitimate receiving threats should help Nix a ton.

Less Running (We Hope) and More Touchdowns

Bo Nix was arguably Denver's most effective runner last season. With the additions of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, this should hopefully no longer be an issue. Dobbins was great for the Chargers last year, and presents Payton with a true bell-cow back option, and Harvey was arguably the Big 12's most explosive play maker last season. Ultimately, this should help Nix run less, and be more effective when he does.

Denver should be trying to minimize the amount of hits young Nix takes, and having him run less will be a great development for Denver. Less running should allow Nix to see the field better and focus more on his passing game, which should result in more touchdowns when you factor in his deeper group of weapons.

Bo Nix didn't throw his first touchdown until week three against the Jets, his only one of the game. Over his final 12 games, Nix threw 28 touchdowns on the way to the second most ever thrown by a rookie QB, just missing Justin Herbert's record-setting mark of 31. With Nix running less (mostly out of a lack of need), his passing game should expand a bit and find himself more scores through the air.