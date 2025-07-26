Bo Nix is already hitting new levels running the Broncos offense in training camp

The Denver Broncos second-year quarterback could be ready to burst onto the scene even more in 2025. Bo Nix is going to be the biggest reason for the team entering contention in 2025. Sure, it's always possible that Nix and the offense kind of levels-out, but them taking that next step is going to make Denver a top team in the NFL.

It does feel like the Broncos are a year ahead of schedule, but I'm not sure the players and coaches could agree - they probably feel like they're right on track.

The team just wrapped up another training camp practice on Saturday, and while Drew Sanders did go down with an injury, which is brutal, the team is already getting some great early returns from Bo Nix and the offense.

Bo Nix is playing with increased confidence in training camp

Sean Payton addressed the media after the team's training camp practice on Saturday and gave a pretty strong update on Bo Nix and the offense:

Sean Payton said there’s a new confidence level from Bo Nix this year than last year, especially with helping coach guys up on the field because he’s even more comfortable in the offense. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 26, 2025

This is great to hear, honestly. The Broncos have to see Nix take that next step if they hope to make a deep playoff run, and the best quarterbacks in the NFL today are able to coach their teammates on the field. Nix is going to absolutely do more of this in 2025 - he'll make sure each player is in their right spot and will run the show with more confidence.

We did already hear and see that Nix is getting the ball out a lot quicker, so him showing more confidence in getting his teammates into the right spot is another layer. Bo Nix was hammered by so many in the NFL Draft world during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle - many said he was maxed out as a QB and wasn't going to amount to much in the NFL.

But all it took was one team to believe in him. We're now honestly getting to a point where most NFL teams would trade their current starting QB for Nix. All things considered thus far, the Broncos training camp is going pretty well