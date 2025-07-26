Bo Nix is going to breakout in 2025 (and the numbers back it up big-time)

Many are wondering if Bo Nix is going to breakout in the 2025 NFL Season. Well, the numbers indicate that he will. Nix proved a ton of people wrong in the 2024 NFL Season, as he ended the year with 29 passing touchdowns and a very solid passer rating of 93.3

Over the final eight games of the season, Nix's passer rating was above 100, and he was also on a 45-touchdown pace. Given some folks having been proved wrong, many of them are predicting for a sophomore slump.

But there is a legitimate chance that Bo Nix is just flat-out good. His chances of a year two jump are quite high, and the proof is pretty obvious.

Bo Nix could follow in the footsteps of many of the top QBs in the NFL today

Many elite quarterbacks and even just plain-old good or average quarterbacks took a sizeable step forward from year one into year two, and there is just no reason to believe that Bo Nix can't do it. He's got an elite offensive line, improved weaponry, and an elite head coach to top it all off. If we take a quick peak at some of the recent year two jumps, you'll see how common they are.

From year one into year two, Josh Allen's passer rating jumped from 67.9 to 85.3. Joe Burrow's passer rating jumped from 89.8 to 108.3. Lamar Jackson's jumped from 84.5 to 113.3. Tua Tagovailoa's rating jumped from 87.1 to 90.1. Kyler Murray's rating jumped from 87.4 to 94.3. Jalen Hurts' rating jumped from 77.6 to 87.2.

This was a pretty quick and easy comparison between Nix's potential year two and other year two jumps, but it's a good one as well. Sure, passer rating can be misleading at times, but generally speaking, a higher passer rating does typically bring much more efficient QB play. Nix will have his rookie season under his belt and will have had an entire season and entire offseason to study opposing defenses.

The year two jump for quarterbacks is one that does happen frequently - it's not some crazy thing that only happens once every few years, and based on the aggression from the Denver Broncos this offseason, it's clear that the team thinks Bo Nix can make that huge jump.