Top Broncos' hater Nick Wright has another tantrum about the team on live TV

Nick Wright, a Chiefs' fan, was wrong about the Denver Broncos back in 2024 and is again going to be wrong in 2025. Nick Wright is a name familiar to many Broncos' fans, as he just might be the top 'hater' of the team and what they have done lately.

It really steps from him being a Chiefs' fan, but he also really let the Broncos have it when they took Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, Nix and the Broncos didn't just prove Wright wrong, but they also proved a ton of other people wrong.

After a strong offseason going all-in and adding substantial talent, Denver could flirt with contention in 2025, and when you look at this roster, you would be hard-pressed to find a primary weakness. Denver may just have the best roster in the division, but Nick Wright is again ramping up the hatred for the Broncos heading into 2025.

Nick Wright still isn't bought in on the Denver Broncos

You'll have to listen to his latest tantrum about the Denver Broncos:

Wright's primary argument during his tirade was honestly hysterical - he couldn't stop talking about last year, as if that even matters now.

He could not stop mentioning how Denver was 5-5 and beat a ton of bad quarterbacks to get into the playoffs. Well, Nick, what else do you expect Denver to do against bad quarterbacks? Hello?? Furthermore, another point they mentioned was how Bo Nix is clearly the worst QB in the division, which simply isn't true.

Nix is a lot closer to being the second-best QB in the division than he is being the worst. Geno Smith is a regressing quarterback who was traded for a third-round pick earlier this offseason, so it's really hard to argue how Smith is better than Nix. Overall, Nick Wright is again wrong about the Denver Broncos, but I guess that isn't a surprise.