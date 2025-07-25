Broncos must sign this unexpectedly available free agent cut by the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made some waves late on Thursday with the shocking release of a free agent they signed to a contract worth over $100 million. The release was downright unexpected, as Christian Wilkins had just literally signed with them last offseason on a four-year deal.

He was getting paid well over $20 million per year, and while Wilkins is a good player, it did feel like former Raiders' GM Tom Telesco was overpaying him a bit. Anyway, he managed to suit up for five games before the foot injury ended his season.

Wilkins actually got hurt against the Denver Broncos back in Week 5. While Wilkins may not be ready for game action for a little while longer, the Broncos should absolutely take a stab at the player.

The Denver Broncos must sign DT Christian Wilkins

There really would not be any sort of downside in the Broncos signing Christian Wilkins. He's a good defensive tackle and could further bolster a team strength. Wilkins was drafted by the Miami Dolphins back in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wilkins played five years for the Dolphins, and over 86 NFL games, he's amassed 22.5 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, and 56 QB hits. He had 23 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, and nine sacks back in the 2023 NFL Season with Miami.

He does turn 30 years old in December, but defensive tackles have sustained success into their 30s before, and with the Broncos having a top-notch training/medical staff, you get the sense that they'd be able to figure out the best course of action to get Christian Wilkins back on the field in no time.

This is such a unique situation, as the Raiders also voided the rest of Wilkins' guarantees, so this may turn into a messy battle. Well, Wilkins could 'stick it' to his old team and sign with the Denver Broncos.