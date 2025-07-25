Broncos' rivals shockingly cut big-time signing in a massive and pathetic move

Late on Thursday, some insane news broke that the Las Vegas Raiders cut one of their top free agency additions after just five games. I am not sure any of us saw this coming, and to make it even more interesting, Christian Wilkins was injured against the Denver Broncos back in Week 5.

And it seems like this foot injury he is battling was severe enough for the Raiders to pull the plug after just five games with the team. In fact, this issue got another layer as well, but we'll touch on that in a second.

The Raiders can't seem to stop being dysfunctional, and all the Denver Broncos can do is sit back and laugh at yet another big signing mistake the team made.

Las Vegas Raiders reach the peak of dysfunction with latest release

The Raiders signed Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal worth over $100 million last offseason, but after just five games in the 2024 NFL Season, they actually released him:

ESPN sources: Raiders are releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the designation of terminated vested veteran. His time in Las Vegas is now over.



Due to how Wilkins treated the rehab from his foot injury he suffered last season, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2… pic.twitter.com/GXOGSeXz5H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2025

The interesting thing here is that the Raiders actually voided the remaining guarantees on his contract, as they do not seem to be satisfied with how he handled the rehab from this foot injury. Wilkins was supposed to form a lethal duo along the defensive line with Maxx Crosby, so there was a short time where the Raiders' DL actually looked quite good.

But not only did the duo not pan out, but the Raiders have another new regime in town. When you think about the Raiders needing to cut Wilkins, them using a first-round draft pick on Ashton Jeanty really doesn't make any sense.

It's clear that this franchise might honestly be cursed, as the momentum is trending toward this team having yet another horrible season. The shocking release of Christian Wilkins is another dysfunctional move from a dysfunctional franchise.