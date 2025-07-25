It's only training camp but the Broncos may have already found their WR2

The Denver Broncos need a second reliable wide receiver outside of Courtland Sutton. They might already have their guy for that role. The Broncos do have a pretty deep room at the position if nothing else, and the additions of RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, and Evan Engram could make life a lot easier for the wide receivers in the passing game.

The Broncos also have their QB situation stable and the best offensive line in the NFL. Heading into the 2025 NFL Season, two of the biggest question marks are if the RB additions will be enough and who ends up emerging as the no. 2 guy behind Courtland Sutton.

And while it's only been two training camp practices, the Broncos may have their no. 2 guy for 2025

Second-year receiver Devaughn Vele might be the team's no. 2 WR for 2025

Ryan Edwards of KOA was pretty clear about where Devaughn Vele fits in in the WR rotation:

Vele looks like the clear WR2 atm — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) July 24, 2025

Devaughn Vele may currently be in the driver's seat for the Broncos WR2 role in 2025. While some fans may want to see Marvin Mims Jr or even Troy Franklin in that role, Vele could be the heavy favorite to emerge as another reliable target next to Courtland Sutton.

Vele was a seventh-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is already 27 years old, so he's about as rare of an NFL player as you will see. In 13 games in 2024, Vele hauled in 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He was on pace for 622 yards and four scores in his rookie season.

There is reason to believe that Vele takes another step forward. He does turn 28 this season and may be as refined of a second-year player as there is in the NFL. He's also got exceptional size and is a mismatch in that regard against opposing defensive backs, who are sometimes below 6'0".

The Denver Broncos may have a darn-good football player on their hands in Devaughn Vele.