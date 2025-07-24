Latest Broncos training camp update could indicate a huge year two for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are looking for a year two jump from Bo Nix, and this latest training camp update could indicate as much for 2025. No matter how much talent the Broncos added this offseason, the biggest factor in whether they make a huge leap into contention or not is Bo Nix.

If Nix plays the same or regresses, Denver is in trouble and won't accomplish much, but if the Broncos see their young QB take a massive leap, the team is going to ascend to the top of the NFL and could even make a deep playoff run.

The Broncos have something special brewing, and while it's only been two training camp practices, this latest update is about as good as you can get...

Bo Nix is already making faster decisions with the football

Ryan Edwards provided Broncos Country with a pretty encouraging training camp update:

Day 2 of #Broncos training camp thoughts…



-Bo Nix’s decision making is SIGNIFICANTLY faster than last season. Ball is coming out lightening fast

-Evan Engram has mastered short area quickness and is incredibly smooth coming out of his breaks and gaining YAC

-Drew Sanders is… — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) July 24, 2025

You might be rolling your eyes and saying 'Lou it's only been two practices,' but the fanbase would be freaking out if Edwards had updated us with a struggling Bo Nix. The fact that the Broncos franchise QB is already making quicker decisions with the football is probably the single-biggest indicator of success for a quarterback.

The athleticism and arm strength are always nice to have, but if a quarterback is making quick decisions, not only does that ease pressure on the offensive line, but it also prevents defenses from getting to the QB.

Everything simply runs more efficiently on both sides of the ball when the quarterback is getting rid of the ball quickly. This also could sustain drives longer, which tires out opposing defenses but also gives the Broncos defense more time to rest.

We'll see how the rest of training camp goes, but Bo Nix already being observed making quicker decisions could not be a more encouraging update.