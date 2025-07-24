Former failed Broncos' QB is hyping himself up badly for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos finally got out of the QB weeds and hit on Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, but not every NFL team can say that. When Peyton Manning retired, the team took a swing on Paxton Lynch in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Remember him? Lynch ended up being a massive bust, and missing on Lynch really forced Denver down the drain in many aspects, as it ended up being nearly 10 years between their last playoff appearances.

All it took was Sean Payton and a rookie QB he believed in. And somehow, a few of the failed Broncos' quarterbacks of prior seasons could see the field in the 2025 NFL Season, and one of them may be clearly in line to start for his team...

Former Denver Broncos' QB Joe Flacco is still goin'...

Maybe it's just QB speak, but maybe Joe Flacco really thinks he's got more good football in him:

Joe Flacco: “I’m as determined as ever…just to be the best quarterback I can be.”



“Second day of camp I think the best thing for me is just to stay in the moment.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 24, 2025

The Cleveland Browns kind of find themselves in the position that the Denver Broncos were in for years - they've got a QB room filled with a whole lot of nothing and no clear long-term answer in sight. Their QB room is so bad that Joe Flacco, yes, that Joe Flacco, might be in line to start for them.

The Broncos traded for Flacco after the failed Case Keenum experiment, but Flacco honestly played a lot worse for Denver. The Broncos also took Drew Lock in the 2019 NFL Draft, so if nothing else, Denver seeemed to put some type of long-term plan in place.

The only issue here is that not only did Joe Flacco stink, but so did Drew Lock. The veteran Flacco did enjoy some successful moments after leaving the Denver Broncos, and you have to figure that he may be in his last year in the NFL, but with him being in line to start, I guess it makes sense that he's still trying to hang around and hype himself up.