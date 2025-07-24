Broncos should hope this veteran defensive player gets pushed off the roster

The Denver Broncos should hope that some of their young players emerge and even push a key veteran off of the roster. Denver quite literally addressed all of their weakest spots this offseason in free agency and in the NFL Draft.

GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton really have a special group of players, but that doesn't mean the roster is perfect. In fact, there are still a few weaknesses here and there, but they aren't too glaring.

As training camp continues and the team makes their way through the preseason, they should genuinely be hoping that this key veteran defensive player gets pushed off of the roster but one or more younger players.

Denver Broncos should hope Alex Singleton gets pushed off the roster

If we're being honest, Alex Singleton not making the final roster would be outstanding for the future of the Denver Broncos ILB room. The team is clearly hoping that Singleton returns to form following his 2024 ACL tear, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and is now dealing with a major knee injury.

It simply is not likely that he returns to his previous form, and he's just really not been overly special for the team. He's a fine second starter at the position and could play well in 2025, but the Broncos should honestly be hoping that someone like Drew Sanders or Levelle Bailey emerges as a starting-caliber player next to Dre Greenlaw.

While the veteran presence of Singleton and his overall experience on the Broncos and the ILB room are valued, the player himself might not be all that special in 2025. And with the Broncos having multiple younger players in the room with higher ceilings, an ideal world sees those young-guns develop and turn into starters.

Alex Singleton not being on the roster for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season may actually be a great thing for the Denver Broncos.